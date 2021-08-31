JoJo Siwa will make ‘Dancing with the Stars’ history this season

(CNN) - Social media star and entertainer JoJo Siwa is not only going to be on the next season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars but she is making history while doing it.

She will be the first contestant in the show's 30 seasons to dance with a same-sex partner.

Earlier this year, Siwa opened up about being in an LGBTQ+ relationship.

"I am so excited to be a part of this year's Dancing with the Stars, season 30," Siwa said to her millions of social media followers, "and to be dancing with a girl, I think it's so cool."

The show has not named her female pro partner yet, that will happen on September 8th when the full cast and their partners are revealed.