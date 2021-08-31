Jefferson Award Winner: Barb Buker

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls couldn't carry out its mission without its costumes and costume manager. Thanks to one woman, those colorful creations make it to the big stage.

"I used to just about live here," said Barbara Buker. "They kind of wondered if I slept overnight because I was here so much."

For decades, Buker has volunteered her time to the Heyde Center, first, as head of their housing program for foreign groups that would visit to perform.

"Once people knew that I am willing to do this, that and everything, you get asked to do a lot of things," Buker said.

Then, Buker was asked to head downstairs to a disaster waiting to be saved.

"I heard that this costume room was a mess. I didn't even know they had a costume room back then," Buker said. "I looked at this and said 'wow, what fun! Let me go to it.' And I started by cleaning this all up and inventorying each piece."

So, for over 25 years, Buker has taken on the role as costume manager.

"I have made costumes from scratch, according to the theme of the play, the era. And hemming, oh my goodness yes. You name it, I've done it," she said.







Buker also assists with costumes for the police department, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital and even the Chippewa Falls Main Street Association.

"So, I dress them for different occasions and different events. It's just so much fun sharing with them."

It's not just costuming.

"I've also made all the drapes in the Heyde Center here that are hanging," she said.

Through it all, Buker shows no signs of stopping.

"I get so much satisfaction out of doing this, that I can help people," Buker said. "It's my enjoyment. It's definitely my enjoyment."

