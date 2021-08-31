Hope Gospel Mission receives $10k donation for defibrillators

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Knowing what to do in case of emergency can be lifesaving. Tuesday, over 40 people filled Hope Gospel Mission to learn how to do just by that correctly using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Hope Gospel Mission was recently given an anonymous $10,000 donation to purchase new defibrillators. If someone goes into cardiac arrest, the device can save their life by helping jump start their heart.

While the donation was anonymous, the Hope Gospel Mission said the donors had a special reason for giving the money.

"This family wanted to honor their son who passed away with something that would be life giving. This is something that we wanted to do, and provide defibrillators in each of our buildings," said Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel Mission's community relations director.

Geboy said Hope Gospel Mission was able to purchase eight defibrillators with the donation - one for each of its businesses, resident homes, and learning centers.