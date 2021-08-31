Hennepin County embeds social workers in 21 police agencies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin County says it will have social workers embedded in 21 police departments in the county by early 2022. The county has been operating its embedded social worker program since 2019, and is adding seven new departments to its list of participating agencies. The social workers do not go out with police on 911 calls, but if there are concerns about mental health or substance abuse, a responding officer can send a referral to a social worker. The expansion comes as police departments nationwide are trying to find more effective ways to respond to calls involving people in crisis.