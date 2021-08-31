Grand jury clears Texas officer who fatally shot Black man

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a Texas police officer in the death of a Black man who was shot as he ran away after being confronted. Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Feast died Dec. 9 after he was shot by La Marque police Officer Jose Santos. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Feast’s family, alleged Santos had shot a defenseless man who posed no threat to the officer. An independent autopsy done at the request of Feast’s family concluded he died from a single gunshot wound to the back. Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said he believed the shooting was justified. Galveston County Sheriff’s Lt. Mel Villarreal says enhanced video from Santos’ body camera shows Feast had a gun and he pointed it at Santos.