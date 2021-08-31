Flood Warning issued August 31 at 9:30AM CDT until September 1 at 8:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* Until tomorrow evening.

* At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just

after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.0 feet next

Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.