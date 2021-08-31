Flood Warning issued August 31 at 8:45PM CDT until September 1 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* Until late tomorrow evening.

* At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

tonight and continue falling to 4.8 feet Tuesday evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.