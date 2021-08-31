Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 31 at 8:45PM CDT until September 1 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

8:45 pm Weather Alert

The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until late tomorrow evening.
* At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tonight and continue falling to 4.8 feet Tuesday evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content