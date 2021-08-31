Flood Warning issued August 31 at 8:45PM CDT until September 1 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until late tomorrow evening.
* At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tonight and continue falling to 4.8 feet Tuesday evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.