ECPD says it isn’t a good idea to share 1st day of school pics with information

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Many parents are eager to take, and share, pictures of their child's first day of school.

Eau Claire police told News 18 posting these pictures can come back to hurt you if you share too much information.

Eau Claire police officer Riley McLennan acknowledges that families are excited to share those first day memories, but she asks you to think before you post on social media.

McLennan said some personal information you might want to avoid putting out there includes where your child goes to school, how old they are, what grade they're in, their teacher's name, and their height and hair color.

She said this info might seem harmless, but it could open the door for predators and scammers.

"If parents do put out personal information, this could be some of their passwords that they use for either their social media or banking. This could be information that scammers could get to get access to any accounts," McLennan said.

She added predators could build a false sense of security with your child if they approach them and tell them all this personal info.