Bridge, dam light up purple for International Overdose Awareness Day

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - In light of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Phoenix Park Bridge in Downtown Eau Claire and the Chippewa Falls Hydro Dam radiated purple Tuesday night.

Tammy Hoppe, the founder of the Facebook group Parents and Families of Addicts in the Eau Claire Area (founded 6 years ago) teamed up with Vivent Health to turn the bridge purple in Eau Claire. She also connected with Xcel Energy to do the same at the Chippewa Falls dam. The fountain in Riverfront Park also gleamed purple.

Hoppe said when she saw the lights Tuesday night, it was very emotional. She said the color signifies the over 93,000 people in U.S. and 21 people in Eau Claire that died of drug overdoses in 2020.



Courtesy: Hoppe

Courtesy: Hoppe

"It's very emotional to me because my members have lost their children, their spouses, their brothers and sisters and some uncles," said Hoppe. "If you or a family member are struggling, reach out to this group."

The mission of the group is to share a safe space for parents and loved ones of someone who is addicted or in recovery. It is a place for members to vent, share successes and/or heart ache.