Blugolds FB: Malueg makes most of extra time

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jonathan Malueg would have been ready to play last fall, if there was one at UW-Eau Claire.

The Blugolds quarterback, who suffered a leg injury as the starter in 2019, used the extended offseason to recover and become more familiar with the offensive game plan.

Now, as UW-Eau Claire prepares for its first game in nearly two years, Malueg is bringing a lot of confidence under center as the starter once again.

"I know it a lot better," he said. "I expect us to be hot right off the bat."

The Blugolds host Luther College on Saturday (6:00 p.m. at Carson Park).

UWEC head coach Wesley Beschorner said the quarterback competition was 'pretty open' from last fall to mid spring before Malueg started to solidify the position.

"Feel really good about where we are at that spot," he said. "He's a great leader. He's a guy we rely on a lot in and out of practice time."