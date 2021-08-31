Back-to-School: keeping children safe online

ALTOONA (WQOW) - From student vaccinations, proper masking, school bus awareness, and more, News 18 has spent the last week prepping parents with back-to-school safety tips. But even though your child is heading back to the classroom, virtual learning is still a part of this year's curriculum.

With students on the internet now more than ever, officials with trafficking awareness non-profit, Fierce Freedom, stress it's crucial for parents to understand that stranger danger is now lurking in your child's web browser.

"It all starts with having those conversations and realizing that your child, as they're turning online for school and for innocent purposes, that a predator is going to see that as a great opportunity to make contact with them," said Cat Jacoby with Fierce Freedom.

Jacoby suggested five warning signs for parents to be on the lookout for:

One: take note if your child is becoming more secretive, such as hiding their phone or screen whenever an adult is present.

Two: pay attention to changes in personality; so, if your child used to be outgoing, but is now quiet and hostile, take note.

Three: an increase in aggravation. Jacoby noted moodiness is common with teenagers, but if it's a major change, then it's time to give the behavior a closer look.

Four: if your child has changed in their sleep pattern, it could be a sign of anxiety as a result of online grooming.

Five: be concerned if your student is becoming more and more withdrawn.

Alongside these tips, Jacoby said another beneficial safety precaution is having a conversation with your child about periodically checking their phone or making a phone contract.

Above all, Jacoby stressed maintaining an open and welcoming relationship with your child. That way, if something is going on, they feel comfortable coming to you about it.