At-risk young adults build new house

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Over the last year, a group of at-risk adults, with a variety of past problems including dropping out of high school, alcohol or other drug dependencies, constructed a new home.

The opportunity is through the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council's Chippewa Fresh Start program. The goal of Chippewa Fresh Start is to provide education, employment skills, and career direction for at-risk young adults, between the ages of 17 and 24, by involving them in every phase of constructing a new house. The newly completed house includes three bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen area, and closets.

The 2020-21 class consisted of 17 participants, who worked together for 28 hours each week. They say the lessons learned, and the skills they built, will now take them far in life.

"A great program. I recommend it to anybody who needs help. It seriously made a huge impact on my life, and I am so grateful and appreciative of everything that they have done for me," said Ginger Liddell, a Chippewa Fresh Start participant.

A Chippewa Fresh Start official said the home will be sold to an income-eligible family -- one that makes 80 percent or less of the county's median income.

To learn how to apply for the Chippewa Fresh Start program, click or tap here.