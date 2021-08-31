Asian shares mixed in muted trading amid virus worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in muted trading on continuing concerns about surging COVID-19 infections in key regional markets like Japan. Benchmarks fell in China Tuesday, but gained in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Gains for several Big Tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more record highs on Wall Street Monday. Global investors have their eyes on several key U.S. economic reports later this week, including consumer confidence on Tuesday and the closely watched monthly employment survey from the Labor Department on Friday. Energy prices were down as the the full impact of Hurricane Ida is still being assessed.