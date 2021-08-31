Annual Buckshot Run kicks off at Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday night, hundreds of walkers and runners hit the trails at Carson Park to raise money for Wisconsin Special Olympics athletes.

The annual Buckshot Run draws over a thousand participants each year, with 100% of proceeds going toward athletes' training and competitions.

For one athlete, fundraisers like this event mean he's able to continue competing in swimming, baseball, basketball, and other sports while making lasting connections with fellow teammates.

"I love to be a part of Special Olympics," said Peter Chumas. "It's the best atmosphere ever, it's become like a second family to me. I've met a lot of new people, I've gotten to know people's disabilities, and learned that everyone comes from a different walk of life."

The two-mile race took place Tuesday evening. On Saturday, another two-mile race and a five-mile race will be held.

WQOW is a proud sponsor of this year's Buckshot Run. Good job to everyone that ran in Tuesday's event, and good luck to this weekend's participants!