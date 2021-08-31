An A+ first day of school forecast

Not too warm, not too cool. Tomorrow will start in the mid 50s, much like today did, with afternoon highs climbing up to the mid to upper 70s, which is just a bit cooler than today. Dew points will remain comfortable, so no need to worry about humidity, either.

That's perfect weather for the first day of school (for many area students). Tomorrow is also the first day of September and thus the first day of meteorological fall. Astronomical fall begins on the autumnal equinox, which is September 22 this year. We're just two months away from Halloween, too!

Since tomorrow is the first day of school, let's go over the school bus laws once again. It can't hurt to review them regardless how well you know them or even how many times you've seen them posted recently. In Wisconsin, it is illegal to pass a school bus when it is stopped with flashing red lights.

It does not matter whether or not the stop sign and/or stop arm is out. All that matters is that the bus is stopped and the red lights are flashing. If that's the case, you must stop at least 20 feet away from the bus unless you are traveling in the opposite direction on a divided highway (either a grassy ditch, curb, or other barrier).

The Chippewa Valley will remain dry and mostly sunny, too, with a few more clouds arriving tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances return late in the day on Thursday and become likely Thursday night through Friday morning. Scattered showers could continue later on Friday and stay on and off through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler through the Labor Day weekend with highs near 70 Friday and Saturday then into low to mid 70s Sunday and Monday. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Slight chances for rain return on Monday, too.