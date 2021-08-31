A nice forecast for the last day of summer, fall trends cooler and dry to start

It's a sad day in the weather world, since it's the last day of Meteorological summer. At least mother nature has a decent forecast for you.

August was a little warmer than average with only 10 days considered below normal. It was ranked the 3rd wettest August on record with 9.13'' of rain. None is expected this last day of the month.

Tuesday will be warm and sunny again with a few extra clouds from some storms in Iowa. These will move out by midday and we'll see temps climb towards 80 again in the afternoon.

Wednesday, the first day of Meteorological fall, will be warm too. High temps will climb towards 80 again, before some cooler changes move in for late week.

Thursday will be warmer but clouds and eventually some rain will move in. Scattered showers and some light thunder will be possible into Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from 1/4'' to up to an 1''.

The longer term forecast into the first half of September suggest cooler and drier conditions compared to average. More fall-like weather is more likely as we head into September.

Labor Day weekend looks decent with somewhat cooler temperatures and a few chances for rain. Mainly Sunday night into Monday we'll see a shot at showers but by no means are we looking at a washout.