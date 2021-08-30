Woman survives kayak capsize after life jacket fails to inflate

ALTOONA (WQOW) - This weekend, News 18 reported on a woman that was rescued from her kayak after it capsized in the Eau Claire River on Sunday. She checked the water levels beforehand and was wearing a life jacket. Now, that woman is sharing her story and urging others to take safety steps beyond flotation devices.

Kessea Kahl was enjoying a day on the river with friends, until fast currents surrounded her kayak, leaving her submerged in the water. Kahl pulled her vest's inflation tab, but it failed.

Luckily, she was able to get to shore, where the Eau Claire Fire Department pulled her to safety.

A close call, that's hitting even closer to home. Eight years ago on Monday, Kahl's grandson Jacob saw a different fate.

"He knows that I'm saving lives for him because his life couldn't be saved," Kahl said. "And it's so easy of a save, just wearing a life jacket and making sure they work; I'll never make that mistake again. I know he's watching over me. Monday is the anniversary of his passing, so we're all thankful that I'm still here and we're all thankful that he's watching over us."

Kahl said what happened is the life jacket's tab and inflation canister hadn't been replaced in a year. She didn't know that they needed to be, so now, she's urging others to learn from her mistake.

Kahl is one of the main organizers of Jacob's Jackets annual life vest donation. For information on that group, click or tap here.