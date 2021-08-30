Wisconsin volunteers prepare for Hurricane Ida relief effort

(WQOW) - As Hurricane Ida continues its destruction to the south, American Red Cross volunteers are ramping up relief efforts, including three volunteers from the Badger State. Right now, two from Madison and one from Wausau, are already down south.

However, Regional Red Cross Communications Director, Justin Kern, said in the coming days, more and more volunteers will be needed.

Kern said in a lesson learned 16 years ago, during Hurricane Katrina, these three current volunteers headed out before Ida made landfall.

"One of the things, honestly, we learned a lot from Hurricane Katrina, was the importance of pre-positioning items," Kern said. "So making sure that there was enough water, enough food, vehicles, that sort of thing, all there ahead of time just in case you're not able to bring everything all at once. So that was a big thing that was going on this weekend and why it was so important to get people down there ahead of time."

Volunteers will help with supplying medical aid, meals, clothing, temporary housing, and more.

The Red Cross is always looking for more help. If you'd like to register to be a volunteer, click or tap here.