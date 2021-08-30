Therapy dog has ‘major impact’ on military veterans

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Aug. 25, President Joe Biden signed into law the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act. The act requires the Department of Veteran Affairs to establish a five-year program to provide service dogs and training to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

At Klein Hall, Shadow, a 3-year-old golden retriever, is an important staff member.

"The purpose of a therapy dog is the companionship. A properly trained therapy dog can identify certain issues that a veteran is having. If you walk around the halls and you see Shadow, sometimes he will just be laying down sleeping, and somehow he just knows if a veteran is going through an issue. He will just hang out with that veteran, and the veteran will get release from that," said Michael Hanke, Klein Hall supervisor.

Shadow has an impact on nearly everyone he comes in contact with.

"I’ve seen Shadow do miracles here with some of the veterans. I’ve seen veterans struggle and struggle for years. The thing about therapy animals is that when they are in an environment like this, they are working 24/7, 365 days. Shadow is staff here," Hanke said.

"He pulls me out of situations I have. I do have night terrors most of the night, flashbacks. Shadow pulls me out, keeps me sane for the most part," said Christopher Thorson, an army veteran.

From sanity to inspiration, Shadow wears many hats when helping others.

"It helps to see a friendly face, keeps you motivated. It’s just good to have him around for a friendship, companionship. We both go for a walk, and most of the time he be walking me," said James Smith, an army veteran.

“I like to think that Shadow has a major impact on everybody’s life. If he wasn’t here, most of our vets probably would relapse a lot more from the program that they are in, whether it be alcohol or drugs," Thorson said. "I think he is a very valuable member of the staff here.”

According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, more than 13 percent of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan veterans showed signs of PTSD.

The National Service Animal Registry estimates the average cost of a service dog is between $15,000 and $30,000.