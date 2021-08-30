Safely driving around school buses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Pretty soon we will be seeing more school buses on the road, and that means we will need to be more aware while driving.

No one likes being stuck behind a school bus on their morning or afternoon commute, and with the start of the school year just around the corner, we'll be seeing more of them on the road, so officials are reminding drivers to have a bit of patience to keep everyone safe.

Officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department says the main thing he wants drivers to do is keep their focus on the road and not on anything else.

"We do see a lot of distracted driving, certainly anytime of the year, but especially now that schools are back and school buses are back out is something you really want to avoid just to keep the kids safe," Miller said.

Officials at Student Transit say that the start and the end of the school year is when most drivers are more careless along their commute. Now is a good time to refresh their memory of traffic laws around school buses, because keeping them top of mind, helps avoid accidents.

"Once those lights are red up above you must stop 20 feet or more away from that bus. The stop sign doesnt even have to come out. Once those lights are red you must stop. If it is a hazard light/ caution stop or the lower flashing hazard lights, then you may proceed with caution," said David Myers, Student Transit Director of Safety.

Bus drivers can file a report to police when a red light violation occurs, even if there are no police around to see it.

Myers also stresses everyone should be paying attention at all times throughout the school year for everyone's safety and if anything, to avoid a potentially hefty fine.

COVID or not Myers still recommended taking the bus, as they're the safest way to get to and from school.

Student Transit also reminds motorists that they likely know a student who takes the bus and to think of them while you’re on the road.