Regis outlasts Altoona in girls tennis duel

ALTOONA (WQOW)- It's a big week for tennis fans with the U.S. Open getting underway, and an even bigger week for Regis girls tennis after topping Altoona 4-3.

Here are the results from Monday's duel:

#1 Singles: Josie Rechek (A) def. Brittany Martin (R) 6-2, 6-4

#2 Singles: Sofie Merrick (R) def. Lidia Bach (A) 6-1, 6-3

#3 Singles: Colleen Callaghan (R) def. Keyliara Desantis (A) 6-0, 6-4

#4 Singles: Ashley Chilson (R) def. Natalie Beltz (A) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2