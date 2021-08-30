Regis outlasts Altoona in girls tennis duel

Regis outlasts Altoona in girls tennis duelNew
ALTOONA (WQOW)- It's a big week for tennis fans with the U.S. Open getting underway, and an even bigger week for Regis girls tennis after topping Altoona 4-3.
Here are the results from Monday's duel:
- #1 Singles: Josie Rechek (A) def. Brittany Martin (R) 6-2, 6-4
- #2 Singles: Sofie Merrick (R) def. Lidia Bach (A) 6-1, 6-3
- #3 Singles: Colleen Callaghan (R) def. Keyliara Desantis (A) 6-0, 6-4
- #4 Singles: Ashley Chilson (R) def. Natalie Beltz (A) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
- #1 Doubles: Evie Shepich/Teigan Petersilka (R) def. Josie Rondesvedt/Bella Bauer (A) 6-4, 6-4
- #2 Doubles: Khalia Mork/Greta Schlafer (A) def. Caroline Shepich/Abby Erickson (R) 6-2, 6-4
- #3 Doubles: Sofia Bach/Katelyn Beltz (A) def. Olivia Schneider/Ava Smith (R) 6-4, 6-3