Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adrian def. George-Little Rock, Iowa, 25-23, 25-17
Adrian def. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, 25-10, 25-14
Big Lake def. Mound Westonka, 18-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15
Buffalo def. Park Center, 25-16, 25-14, 26-28, 25-18
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Nicollet, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. Liberty Classical, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12
Faribault def. Farmington, 13-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10
Irondale def. St. Francis, 25-17, 25-19, 25-9
Kimball def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16
Lake of the Woods def. Fertile-Beltrami, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15
Mesabi East def. Nashwauk-Keewatin
Mountain Lake Co-op def. Madelia, 21-25, 25-16, 24-26, 26-24, 15-12
Pine City def. Mora, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
Rockford def. Providence Academy, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18
St. Clair def. Maple River, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Wayzata def. Chaska, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/