BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A St. Paul man injured in a Buffalo County crash earlier this month died over the weekend.

James Ruecker, 74, crashed his motorcycle on Highway 37 in Gilmanton on Wednesday, Aug. 18. He was flown to Mayo in Eau Claire.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said Ruecker went around a curve too fast and hit a guard rail.

He died from his injuries on Sunday, Aug. 29.