Israeli policeman dies of gunshot wound from Gaza protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli border police officer who was shot in the head at point-blank range during a violent protest on the Gaza border last week has died. The police said the 21-year-old suffered critical injuries when he was shot in the head by a Palestinian gunman on Aug. 21 during a demonstration staged by Hamas, the Islamist militant group ruling the Gaza Strip. He was hospitalized for more than a week in critical condition and succumbed to his wounds on Monday. Recent weeks have seen mass demonstrations by Palestinians along the Israel-Gaza border that organizers say aims to pressure Israel to ease the blockade of the territory.