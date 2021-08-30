Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 30 at 8:21AM CDT until September 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 1:55 pm
8:51 am Weather Alert

The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until Wednesday evening.
* At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring now and the river has crested. It
should continue to fall.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Wednesday morning and continue falling through the rest of the
week.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content