Flood Warning issued August 30 at 3:52AM CDT until September 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 30 at 3:52AM CDT until September 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until Wednesday evening.
* At 2:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet
this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday
morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.