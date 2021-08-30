Flood Warning issued August 30 at 12:54PM CDT until September 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* Until Wednesday evening.

* At 11:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring but levels have begun to fall.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 11:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.1 feet Monday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.