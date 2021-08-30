Flood Warning issued August 30 at 12:54PM CDT until September 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 30 at 12:54PM CDT until September 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until Wednesday evening.
* At 11:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring but levels have begun to fall.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 11:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.1 feet Monday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.