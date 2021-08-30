First day on the job: Peter Rindal takes over as Eau Claire County DA

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - It's the start of a new work week, and for one, the start of a new job.

Friday, Gov. Tony Evers named Peter Rindal Eau Claire County's new District Attorney -- replacing Gary King who resigned earlier this month after reports of sexual harassment and drinking on the job.

Related: DA King’s attorney says he has ‘served the community with distinction’

Rindal has been with the Eau Claire County DA Office since 2013 and most recently served as deputy district attorney.

Rindal said the shift into his new role has been "smooth" as the office has been in transition mode long before the appointment process was finished due to former DA King's absence in house.

But the present change has made him think of what could be next for the office.

"I'd really like for us to be known statewide as an office that is very efficient, very responsive to both the public and law enforcement and really focusing resources on serious cases that warrant the most resources," Rindal said.

He went on to say that he wants the county's most sensitive and severe cases to leverage trial resources versus cases that can be dealt with by means like plea negotiations.

Rindal's top priority right now is deciding who will fill his former seat. He said he's been approached by attorneys within his office and hopes that he will fill the spot in the next two weeks, which will open up an assistant district attorney seat which he'll have to fill next.

Rindal will serve as DA until the next election in 2024, and he already told Evers that he plans on running in it.