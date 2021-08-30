EU set to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travelers

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union diplomats say the bloc plans to recommend that its member states reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels in the country. A decision to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel would reverse advice from June, when the European Council recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season. The EU diplomats said Monday that the guidance could come as early as this week. But any decision would be nonbinding. The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism policy and national governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to U.S. tourists.