Eau Claire’s 3rd rainiest August led to first year-to-date surplus in a year

Mild weather arrived yesterday after scattered showers and thunderstorms formed along a cold front Saturday evening/overnight. Highs today were still summer-like in the upper 70s to low 80s. Eau Claire's high of 83 was five degrees above the average high for today of 78. Dew points were fairly comfortable, too, with most readings in the mid to upper 50s this evening.

All that rain last week really pushed Eau Claire over the edge and erased the annual precipitation deficit that has existed since last August. Eau Claire has picked up nearly three and a half inches of rain in the past week alone, and there certainly are spots with much higher totals. Such is the nature of thunderstorms. One of the higher totals included the far south side of Eau Claire where our team measured a total of 7.25" since last Tuesday. Even higher totals were reported to the southeast towards Brackett.

Last week's rain combined with other rain this month totaled over five inches ABOVE Eau Claire's average August rainfall of 4.18". This five inch surplus crossed an important mark as it took our year-to-date precipitation from about 2.5" below average to about 2.5" above average.

This is the first time Eau Claire has had an above average year-to-date precipitation departure since August of LAST year. The graph shows that last year's surplus was decreasing in July, meaning that July had a below average month followed by a very dry August and September.

That eventually led to ending 2020 over three inches below average, and we started this year with a deficit that continued to get worse until we peaked at just more than three inches below average at the end of May.

June and July both had small surpluses before all that rain this month pushed us back over the zero line this month.

It took nearly record rain to do it, too, with this August's rainfall in Eau Claire currently sitting as the third rainiest August on record and just under a half inch from second place. With no rain forecast through tomorrow, we'll likely finish third.

Thankfully, we dried out yesterday and continue to stay dry today. I don't have even a slight chance for rain in my forecast, either, until the second half of the week. That round is currently a slight chance both Thursday and Friday, with the best chance for rain arriving Thursday night. That's followed by another slight chance later next weekend.