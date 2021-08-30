Chippewa Falls School District says ‘absolutely no evidence’ of racism by ex-teacher

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District now says after an investigation that there was "absolutely no evidence of racism" by a now-ex teacher who was accused of using inappropriate language two years ago.

The allegations came to light back in April 2021 when the district learned of a video from two years previous that raised red flags in the school district.

In April, the Chippewa Falls School District said the high school teacher used language that, "was at times racist, and was offensive and inappropriate throughout the video."

The teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Now, district officials are retracting that comment, saying the teacher, "made the statements as part of an anti-racism lesson and the teacher's students understood this to be the case." A news release from the school goes on to say, "the teacher did not violate the district's policies on discrimination, harassment or bullying."

The teacher is no longer employed by the school district. News 18 is working to find out if the teacher left on their own terms.