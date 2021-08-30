Back to School: Night before and morning of preparations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The first day of school for many is almost here, which means it's time for another edition of "Back to School."

Find more Back to School stories here

On Monday, we're sharing tips on what you can do the night before and morning of school.

The night before the big day, one thing you can do is help your child pick their outfit. Less scrambling in the morning means less stress for you and your kid.

Also that night, pre-pack your child's backpack. Make sure they have whatever they need including books, pencils, crayons and folders.

"Another thing you can do is develop a routine," said Brian Doxsie, a parent educator with Family Resource Center in Eau Claire. "Talk about what the routine is going to be the next day. Talk about the expectations. Talk about how the morning's going to go. Preschool, if you can, go visit the playground or go to the school orientation and get them comfortable with school."

In addition to getting your child ready, get yourself ready as well.

The morning of school, wake up 30 minutes before your child, drink your coffee and mentally prepare yourself for the day.

Once your child wakes up, have them follow their morning to-do list and tell them they can't watch videos on their iPad or play with toys until they've eaten breakfast, gotten dressed and brushed their teeth.

Another thing you can do the morning of is budget time to take pictures.

Pick a special spot like the front steps and take a new shots at the start of each school year.

At the end of the school day, try to have a family dinner together and talk about the highlights of the day, including your child's hopes and fears to help them navigate the school year.