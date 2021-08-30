A wonderful end to Meteorological summer spills into September

Last week was busy. A LOT of rain fell across the Chippewa Valley with round after round of storms. Now, as we end August and stroll into September, a quiet and dry forecast brings us back into balance.

Monday will be warm and just a touch humid. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s each day for at least the first half of the week.

Sunshine will be out for us each day too as high pressure sits across the area. A weak wave will pass to our south late Tuesday bringing extra cloud cover, but otherwise we'll be in the clear.

As Tropical Storm Ida moves across the southeast, upper level patterns will hold clearer air in across the Midwest through Thursday.

Meteorological fall starts Wednesday and we'll see a really nice start to the fall months. There will be a slight dip in temps Friday and Saturday before a rebound to 80 again into next week.