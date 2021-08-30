12-year-old boy suffers fatal blows, 8-year-old injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old boy who died after suffering blunt force trauma. An 8-year-old was also injured Sunday and taken to the hospital. A number of neighbors, including Lewis Williams, told reporters a hammer was apparently used to inflict the injuries. Williams said he overheard the younger boy talking at the scene and describing how the assailant tried to hit him with a hammer, too. Police say they are searching for a known suspect. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to be done Monday.