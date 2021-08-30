$100 vaccine offer didn’t make big difference in Eau Claire County, health director says

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The days are winding down to receive $100 from the state for getting your COVID-19 vaccine.

Sept. 6 marks the final day for Wisconsinites to get the reward for rolling up their sleeves.

In Eau Claire County, about 600 people have gotten their first dose since Aug. 20, making them eligible to receive the incentive.

Health Director Lieske Giese said that shows the incentive isn't as motivating as they expected.

"Somewhere in there that amount is about what we've been doing on average between 600 and 800 a week, so maybe a small uptick with this incentive, but we haven't seen any sizable changes in first dose vaccine," Giese said.

In order to receive the $100 Visa gift card, Wisconsin residents will need to fill out the form here.

