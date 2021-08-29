Spain: 2 hospitalized when ferry runs into islet near Ibiza

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that a passenger ferry has run aground on an islet near the Spanish island of Ibiza and a child and a man required hospital treatment. Nearly 40 people were evacuated from the ferry and Spain’s maritime rescue service said Sunday that a helicopter airlifted six people all in need of immediate medical attention. The president of the Balearic Islands said that one child and one man had been hospitalized. The rescue service said that the ferry with 35 passengers plus a crew of nine emitted a call for help late Saturday after it had run aground an uninhabited islet situated outside Ibiza’s port. No cause for the crash was immediately given.