Sanborn leads defense, guides brother for No. 12 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was making an impression in team meetings long before he started making plays on the field. Now he’s making his presence felt in every respect as the top returning tackler on a defense that again should rank among the nation’s best. Sanborn collected a team-high 52 tackles last season to help Wisconsin place fifth nationally in total defense and tie for ninth in scoring defense. He will lead Wisconsin’s defense again when the 12th-ranked Badgers open their season Sept. 4 by hosting No. 19 Penn State.