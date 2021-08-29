Round of beers reserved at Area Bar for 13 service members killed in Kabul

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Following the terror attack in Kabul last week that killed roughly 170 people, 13 of which were U.S. service members, one local bar has found a way to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

At Loopy's Grill and Saloon, you'll find a table with 13 poured beers and a sign reading, "Reserved for our 13 fallen soldiers. May they rest in peace." The sign adds that any donations made at the bar will be matched by Loopy's and donated to local veteran organizations.

Loopy's owner, William Kleich, said he decided to make the tribute after a friend of his showed him a picture of another bar with the same setup. From there, Kleich decided to make it into a fundraiser as well.

"It's really not just about the 13 that died, which is tragic, but it's really about all of those that have served, those people that have given the ultimate sacrifice and let us live the lives that we live," Kleich said. "And so we just really wanted to honor all of those people and we just thought this was a great way to do it."

The fundraiser will be going through Thursday, at which point Kleich said they'll dismantle the table, but still never forget.

If you aren't able to stop in and donate, you can also Venmo your donation to @loopy-kleich.

Another Chippewa Valley spot, the Chippewa River Distillery and Brewster Bros Brewing company, posted on Facebook this afternoon that they're also reserving a round of beers for those 13 fallen soldiers.