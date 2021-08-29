One person rescued from overturned kayak

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Sunday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the Eau Claire River for an overturned kayak with someone in distress.

According to ECFD, the incident happened east of the Dewey Street bridge, near the south bank of the river. Due to a steep embankment, additional fire department personnel assisted in rigging a rope system for victim removal.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.