Skip to Content

One person rescued from overturned kayak

Updated
Last updated today at 5:46 pm
5:39 pm Local NewsNewsTop Stories
lake-water-1

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Sunday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the Eau Claire River for an overturned kayak with someone in distress.

According to ECFD, the incident happened east of the Dewey Street bridge, near the south bank of the river. Due to a steep embankment, additional fire department personnel assisted in rigging a rope system for victim removal.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

McKenna Alexander

McKenna Alexander is the weekend anchor and a multimedia journalist for News 18. She started in June 2019. She was born in San Francisco, but spent the majority of her life growing up in Dallas.

More Stories

Skip to content