One dead after fatal crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF EAU GALLE (WQOW) - One person was injured and another was reported dead after a crash on Friday afternoon in St. Croix county.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of USH 63 and CTH N.

Officials report that 25-year-old Jenna Achterhof from Wilson was driving northbound on USH 63 when 82-year-old Douglas Last from Spring Valley was stopped at a stop sign. Last pulled out in front of Achterhof, who had the right of way at the uncontrolled, no-stop-sign intersection.

According to officials with the sheriff's office, Achterhof's truck hit Last's SUV, with both vehicles ending up off the roadway.

Last was seriously injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. Achterhof sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation and is the seventh traffic fatality recorded in St. Croix County in 2021.