Nice weather as we wrap up the weekend

It was a great day in the Chippewa Valley as we wrap up the weekend. High temperatures were in the 70s and 80s across the board. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures in the 50s for most areas.

Seasonable temperatures in the 70s and lower dew points will make it feel comfortable as we kick off the new week. Beautiful weather is on tap for the start of Meteorological fall on Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday and that continues into next weekend. It is too early to tell if any severe weather will occur.