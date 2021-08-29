Skip to Content

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian no threat to land

New
10:14 am National news from the Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land. No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect. The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph. The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content