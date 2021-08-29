Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:09PM CDT until September 1 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:45 PM CDT Sunday was 14.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday

evening and continue falling to 5.2 feet Sunday evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4

feet on 05/20/2017.