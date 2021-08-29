Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:09PM CDT until August 30 at 4:44PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:09PM CDT until August 30 at 4:44PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until tomorrow afternoon.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 48.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 53.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this evening and continue falling to 37.1 feet Sunday evening.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 49.7
feet on 04/20/2017.