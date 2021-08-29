Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:09PM CDT until August 30 at 4:44PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until tomorrow afternoon.

* At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 48.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 53.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

this evening and continue falling to 37.1 feet Sunday evening.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 49.7

feet on 04/20/2017.