Flood Warning issued August 29 at 8:50AM CDT until September 2 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 29 at 8:50AM CDT until September 2 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From this afternoon to late Thursday morning.
* At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this morning, gradually cresting to 13.9 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage on Wednesday.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4
feet on 05/20/2017.