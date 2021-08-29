Flood Warning issued August 29 at 8:50AM CDT until September 2 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* From this afternoon to late Thursday morning.

* At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this morning, gradually cresting to 13.9 feet tomorrow evening. It

will then fall below flood stage on Wednesday.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4

feet on 05/20/2017.