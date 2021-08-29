Flood Warning issued August 29 at 8:50AM CDT until August 30 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 29 at 8:50AM CDT until August 30 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 50.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
evening and continue falling through the week.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 51.4
feet on 05/18/2017.