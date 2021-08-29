Flood Warning issued August 29 at 3:30AM CDT until August 30 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* At 2:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 51.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

evening and continue falling to 37.4 feet early Sunday morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.