Flood Warning issued August 29 at 3:29AM CDT until September 2 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* From this afternoon to late Thursday morning.

* At 2:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this

afternoon to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then

fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.