Flood Warning issued August 29 at 3:29AM CDT until September 2 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 29 at 3:29AM CDT until September 2 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From this afternoon to late Thursday morning.
* At 2:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
afternoon to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then
fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.