Flood Warning issued August 29 at 3:29AM CDT until September 2 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 8:50 am
3:29 am Weather Alert

The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From this afternoon to late Thursday morning.
* At 2:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
afternoon to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then
fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

National Weather Service

