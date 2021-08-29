Flood Warning issued August 29 at 1:34PM CDT until September 1 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 29 at 1:34PM CDT until September 1 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until early Wednesday afternoon.
* At 12:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4
feet on 05/20/2017.