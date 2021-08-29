Flood Warning issued August 29 at 1:34PM CDT until August 30 at 2:42PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* At 12:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 49.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 12:00 PM CDT Sunday was 55.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

evening and continue falling.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.