Flood Warning issued August 29 at 1:34PM CDT until August 30 at 2:42PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 29 at 1:34PM CDT until August 30 at 2:42PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* At 12:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 49.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 12:00 PM CDT Sunday was 55.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
evening and continue falling.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.